Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $3.96 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,806 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $580,575,000 after purchasing an additional 97,511 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.41.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $549.80 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $571.49. The firm has a market cap of $243.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $537.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $473.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

