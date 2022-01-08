Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $698,000 Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,515,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,242,096,000 after purchasing an additional 157,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,407,816,000 after buying an additional 665,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Equinix by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,159,000 after purchasing an additional 530,748 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Equinix by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,400,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,341,000 after purchasing an additional 141,383 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,942,000 after purchasing an additional 91,474 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $885.59.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total value of $59,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,218 shares of company stock worth $971,829 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $774.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.36. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $807.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $815.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.68%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

