Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at $58,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $259.33 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $161.78 and a 52-week high of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $261.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.43.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.74.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.