Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.55 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $67.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.73%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

