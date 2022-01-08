Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 558 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,393 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Adobe by 11.2% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 63,857 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,414,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.4% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.76.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE stock opened at $514.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $625.12 and a 200-day moving average of $622.03.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

