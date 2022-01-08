Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 645 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,438 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 4.0% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.81.

NKE stock opened at $161.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $254.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.39 and a 200-day moving average of $162.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

