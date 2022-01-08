Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 83 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 61.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

IBM stock opened at $134.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.45. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $120.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

