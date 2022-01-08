Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 86 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 82.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Bank of America lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.50.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $227.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.07. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

