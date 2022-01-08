Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives $125.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHKP. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,276,000 after purchasing an additional 298,230 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 97.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,004,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,355 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,448,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,835,000 after purchasing an additional 252,213 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,253,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,065,000 after purchasing an additional 79,109 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 38.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,153,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,108,000 after purchasing an additional 592,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $119.50 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $137.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.61.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.