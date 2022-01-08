Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $115.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $137.49.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.45.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

