Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at UBS Group

Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemours currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.89.

NYSE:CC opened at $36.03 on Tuesday. Chemours has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day moving average of $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chemours will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

In other Chemours news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $294,009.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $521,837.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,890. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chemours by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Chemours by 6,486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chemours by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $474,000. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

