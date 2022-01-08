Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $50.05

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.05 and last traded at $52.89, with a volume of 3163241 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.01.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler cut Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on Chewy to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.10.

The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2,426.00 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.90 and a 200-day moving average of $73.56.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. Chewy’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 69,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,802,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,576 shares of company stock worth $17,574,834 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Chewy by 426.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,062,000 after buying an additional 2,023,038 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 5,903.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,702,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,444 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,467,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 263.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 716,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,794,000 after purchasing an additional 519,300 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,726,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,295,000 after purchasing an additional 510,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

