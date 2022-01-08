Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Receives $18.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

CMRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Chimerix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Chimerix during the second quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix stock opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $535.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.37. Chimerix has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $11.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.54.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 4,762.96% and a negative return on equity of 58.06%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chimerix will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.