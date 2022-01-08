China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Short Interest Update

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 64.2% from the November 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Merchants Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of CIHKY stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.80. The firm has a market cap of $195.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.82. China Merchants Bank has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $46.46.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter.

China Merchants Bank Company Profile

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

