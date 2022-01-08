Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the November 30th total of 2,310,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Chubb stock traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.19. 1,892,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,115. The company has a market cap of $86.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.81. Chubb has a twelve month low of $144.00 and a twelve month high of $201.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.66 and a 200-day moving average of $181.01.
Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,008,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,723,131,000 after purchasing an additional 234,299 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,607,000 after purchasing an additional 364,428 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chubb by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,192,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,545,004,000 after acquiring an additional 156,685 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,846,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,008,000 after acquiring an additional 223,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,118,000 after acquiring an additional 179,230 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.94.
About Chubb
Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.
