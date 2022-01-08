Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 66.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Chubb were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of CB opened at $201.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.72. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $144.00 and a twelve month high of $201.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.28%.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.94.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.