Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.96 Per Share

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Church & Dwight in a report released on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.00. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $103.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.01. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $104.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $9,402,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

