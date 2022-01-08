Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 37,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 42,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,104,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth $4,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $230.92 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $175.01 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.81.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.76 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.82%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

