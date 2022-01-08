CIBC Trims Tilray (TSE:TLRY) Target Price to C$8.00

Tilray (TSE:TLRY) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

TLRY stock opened at C$8.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92. The firm has a market cap of C$3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.95. Tilray has a 1 year low of C$7.99 and a 1 year high of C$27.88.

Tilray is a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids currently serving tens of thousands of patients and consumers in 17 countries spanning five continents.

