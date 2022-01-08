Cigna (NYSE:CI) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Truist

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cigna from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cigna from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $262.21.

Get Cigna alerts:

NYSE:CI opened at $233.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.91. Cigna has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 4,090 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 771 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,118,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,566,085 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $313,468,000 after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.