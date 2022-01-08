Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Raised to $275.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price objective upped by Truist from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CI. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $262.21.

Cigna stock opened at $233.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.89. Cigna has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cigna will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CI. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Cigna by 105.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,382 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in Cigna by 187.0% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $669,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,225 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Cigna by 156.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,749,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $350,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,059 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,785,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Cigna by 26.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $788,769,000 after purchasing an additional 832,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

