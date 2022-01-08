CITIC Capital Acquisition (NYSE:CCAC) Trading Down 0.1%

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) fell 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03. 345,733 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 313,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCAC. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $99,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth $150,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth $196,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

