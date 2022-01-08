Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1,505.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203,013 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up 2.0% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $15,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 43,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 242.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,806,000 after buying an additional 1,258,832 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 25.2% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 83.4% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 447,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,628,000 after buying an additional 203,284 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.77.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.88. The company had a trading volume of 480,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,775,277. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $133.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.16.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.