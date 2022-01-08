Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Citizens & Northern Corporation is a one-bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Citizens & Northern Bank. The Corporation’s principal office is located in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. The Corporation’s other wholly-owned subsidiaries are Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation and Bucktail Life Insurance Company. Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation was formed in 1999 to engage in investment activities. Bucktail provides credit life and accident and health insurance on behalf of the Bank. “

CZNC opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $429.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.41. Citizens & Northern has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $27.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 million. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens & Northern will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

In other news, Director Susan E. Hartley purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $50,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,367 shares of company stock valued at $60,649. Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 143.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 37.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern during the third quarter worth $88,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 434,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 112.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

