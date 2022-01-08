Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,842 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 11,642.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 238.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 936 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 957 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTXS shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup downgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.29.

Shares of CTXS opened at $95.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.08. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.07 and a 12 month high of $145.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.38.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The business had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

