ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires 449 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1,301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Jabil stock opened at $70.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.87 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.41.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,634 shares of company stock valued at $12,782,418. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

