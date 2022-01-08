ClariVest Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 130.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vericel by 0.4% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,589,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,965,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vericel by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,030,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,107,000 after purchasing an additional 89,752 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vericel by 128,808.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,972,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,774 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Vericel by 7.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,652,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,772,000 after acquiring an additional 115,173 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vericel by 22.6% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,608,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,471,000 after acquiring an additional 296,071 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VCEL shares. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

VCEL opened at $38.44 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $68.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,844.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Vericel had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 14,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $596,876.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $252,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,277. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

