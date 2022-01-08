ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 1,558.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 92.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 4,796.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 22.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

RGNX opened at $29.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.12. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $30.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.35 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $53,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,736 shares of company stock worth $2,234,280 over the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RGNX has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

