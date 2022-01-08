ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $526,000 Position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. 25.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

NASDAQ SRNE opened at $4.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.38. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 166.48% and a negative net margin of 692.36%. The business had revenue of $12.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 million. Equities analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Sorrento Therapeutics Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

