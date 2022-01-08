ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases 21,500 Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1,915.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CVCY opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $23.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.35. The firm has a market cap of $269.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.76.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 35.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVCY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.