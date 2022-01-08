ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 567 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the second quarter worth about $2,892,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 9.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 292.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,476,000 after buying an additional 713,726 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 166.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,855,000 after buying an additional 154,052 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the second quarter worth about $349,000.

VCYT opened at $35.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.20 and a 200 day moving average of $43.11. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.87 and a 52-week high of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $60.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VCYT shares. Stephens initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.78.

In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,632 shares of company stock valued at $145,664,138. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

