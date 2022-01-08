ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 7,343 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,343 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 289.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M/I Homes stock opened at $57.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $74.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.00.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.44). M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $904.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

