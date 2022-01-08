ClariVest Asset Management LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 187,176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,490,000. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,866 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 262,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.18 and a 12 month high of $53.90.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.4059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

