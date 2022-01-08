Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.42.

CLNE stock opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Clean Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.49 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 32,508 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $704,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 274.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

