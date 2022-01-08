Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

CLNE has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.49 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNE. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 274.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

