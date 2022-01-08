Clean TeQ (OTCMKTS:CTEQF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTEQF) shares fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.27. 800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 13,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32.

Clean TeQ Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTEQF)

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides metals recovery and industrial water treatment services primarily in Australia. It operates in two segments, Water and Metals. The Water segment offers Continuous Ionic Filtration, Macroporous Polymer Adsorption, and Graphene Oxide and BIOCLENS resin technologies to filter, separate, purify, and recycle polluted water for drinking, agricultural, recreational, and industrial uses.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Clean TeQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean TeQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.