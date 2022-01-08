Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CLFD. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Clearfield to a strong-buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

CLFD opened at $71.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $984.99 million, a P/E ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 1.03. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $86.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.38.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Clearfield will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $738,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $671,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,545 shares of company stock worth $1,727,424 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the third quarter valued at $223,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Clearfield by 375.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Clearfield by 87,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the third quarter valued at $201,000. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

