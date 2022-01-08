ClinTex CTi (CTI) Market Capitalization Hits $5.30 Million

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. ClinTex CTi has a market cap of $5.30 million and $228,743.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ClinTex CTi alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00062875 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006301 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Profile

ClinTex CTi is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 124,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com . The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

Buying and Selling ClinTex CTi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClinTex CTi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ClinTex CTi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ClinTex CTi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ClinTex CTi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.