CloakCoin (CLOAK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.64 Million

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $1,581.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000574 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00018138 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00010910 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,747,283 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

