Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 27,331 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.73.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total transaction of $11,259,631.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $2,287,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 783,625 shares of company stock valued at $128,989,496 over the last three months. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NET opened at $107.00 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $221.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of -152.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

