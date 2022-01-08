CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.79

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.79 and last traded at $65.73, with a volume of 56543 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.10 and its 200-day moving average is $61.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 1,582.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,819,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354,412 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 45.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,500,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272,517 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 117.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,915 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 306.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,450,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,764,000 after buying an additional 1,846,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

