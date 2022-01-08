Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Shares Gap Up to $50.32

Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $50.32, but opened at $53.34. Coastal Financial shares last traded at $53.34, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands.

CCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coastal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Coastal Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $639.40 million, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 16.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Coastal Financial Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 614,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Coastal Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 611,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,464,000 after buying an additional 16,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Coastal Financial by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,665,000 after buying an additional 29,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Coastal Financial by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 428,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after buying an additional 45,931 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Coastal Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the period. 53.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB)

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

