Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC decreased its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,941 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 11,649 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,897,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $591,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,165,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $1,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on COIN. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.20.

In other news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $2,630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Emilie Choi sold 17,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.04, for a total transaction of $5,642,832.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 658,739 shares of company stock worth $206,694,883 over the last ninety days.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $232.33 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.00 and a 12-month high of $429.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $290.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

