Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $281.00 target price on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Coinbase is the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, trading some 50 different digital assets. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on COIN. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $444.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $382.20.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $232.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $208.00 and a fifty-two week high of $429.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $290.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.12.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.99, for a total value of $2,619,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $2,630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 658,739 shares of company stock worth $206,694,883 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

