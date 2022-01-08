Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 455,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,554 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $34,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

CL opened at $84.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.08.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

