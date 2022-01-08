Colliers Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Colliers Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Hyzon Motors’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

HYZN has been the topic of several other reports. began coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hyzon Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ HYZN opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.85. Hyzon Motors has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $19.95.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hyzon Motors will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight purchased 166,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $1,364,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYZN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the second quarter worth about $3,113,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the second quarter worth about $2,375,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

