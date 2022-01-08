Commerce Bank Buys 1,637 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $16,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $254,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $363,000. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 4,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,290,000 after buying an additional 10,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.9% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 802 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS opened at $397.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $394.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $270.62 and a 12 month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.24.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.