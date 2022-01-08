Commerce Bank Buys 3,516 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 532,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $27,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $27,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KO. Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.56.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 284,246 shares of company stock worth $16,757,518. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $60.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $260.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.77.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

