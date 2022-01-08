Commerce Bank Buys 8,073 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,117,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.3% of Commerce Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $180,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

NYSE JNJ opened at $173.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.12. The company has a market capitalization of $457.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $151.47 and a 12 month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

