Commerce Bank Raises Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 601,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,688 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $64,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $134.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $237.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.44 and its 200 day moving average is $116.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $138.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.14.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

